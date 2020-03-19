Chris O’Dowd and Jamie Dornan team up with huge stars to spread joy amid COVID-19 outbreak

Irish actors Chris O’Dowd and Jamie Dornan have teamed up with a host of major celebrities to spread joy amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the world, forcing millions to self-isolate in their homes – WonderWoman star Gal Gadot decided to get a number of her famous friends to sing Imagine by John Lennon with her in an IGTV video.

Chris appeared in the video with his wife Dawn O’Porter, and they song alongside Jamie, Gal, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Amy Adams, Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Silverman, Natalie Portman, and many more famous faces.

Speaking at the start of the video, Gal said: “Hey guys. Day six in self-quarantine and I have to say that these past few days have got me feeling a bit philosophical.”

“You know this virus has affected the entire world, everyone. It doesn’t matter who you are where you’re from we are all in this together.”

“And I saw a video of this Italian guy playing the trumpet from his balcony to all the other people who were locked inside their homes. And he was playing Imagine and there was something so powerful and pure about this video.”

Gal captioned the post: “We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, from me and my dear friends.”