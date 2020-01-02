Cheryl reveals motherhood gets in the way of her role on The Greatest Dancer for THIS reason

Cheryl reveals motherhood gets in the way of her role on The...

Cheryl has revealed that motherhood has got in the way of her role as a dance captain on The Greatest Dancer.

The 36-year-old mother of one has a 2-year-old son Bear with her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne.

In an interview with The Sun, Cheryl discussed her role on the BBC show.

She told reporters she finds it hard to reject children because she worries how she would feel if it was her own son.

“I think your natural instinct as a mother kicks in and I know my child loves dancing,” she said.

“I think, oh my god, if that was my child, how would I feel?”

The Girls Aloud singer joins Matthew Morrison, Todrick Hall and Oti Mabuse as a judge on the show.

Ashley Banjo and Alisha Dixon present the show, with Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard as the receptionist.

Competitors battle it out for a grand prize of £50,000 and the chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

The show returns to BBC One on Saturday, January 4th at 7.15 pm.