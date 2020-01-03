Charlotte Crosby set to star on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here

Charlotte Crosby set to star on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out...

Charlotte Crosby has announced that she is taking part in the Australian edition of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

]The Geordie Shore star will jet to South Africa, where the show is filmed, with a host of Aussie and international celebs.

“Sitting here writing this not actually having a clue what to expect. All I know is this is going to be crazy,” she posted.

“Finally my dreams have come true and I don’t have to photoshop my head on the English line up anymore,” she joked.

The news of her participation was also announced on the show’s official social media channels.

Speaking toNews.com.au , she explained that her days on Geordie Shore have prepared her for the jungle.

“I lived in Geordie Shore where we had cameras stuck to every wall of the house, filming 24 hours a day. We didn’t have mobile phones, we couldn’t contact the outside world,” she said.

“So really, 10 years ago starting on Geordie Shore prepared me for stuff that other people on I’m A Celeb might be dealing with for the first time.”

“It’s honestly going to be a walk in the park – it’s where I thrive.”

Season six of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia starts Sunday, January 5 on Channel 10.