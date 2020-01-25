Channing Tatum hits back at ‘hateful’ troll – who compared Jessie J to his ex-wife Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum has hit back at a cruel troll on Instagram, after they compared Jessie J to his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Channing and Jessie briefly split last month after dating for over a year, but confirmed their romance was back on on Friday night.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a sweet photo of him and Jessie, and wrote, “Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!”

Unfortunately, the 39-year-old’s post attracted some negative attention, as an Instagram user cruelly commented, “Jenna looks better with you.”

Much to their surprise, Channing responded to them directly by writing: “Hey Alex i don’t usually address shit like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them.”

“Why don’t you seriously think about what your doing. It’s hurtful and i ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hatful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is… please kindly get the TF out of here.”

Channing continued: “No one wants you here. Especially me. And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex.”

“Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself.”

Unfortunately for Channing, his reply caused even more controversy – as fans slammed him for saying Jessie is “more stunning and beautiful” than his ex-wife.

In another comment, Channing clarified: “And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn s**t around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and i mean no [one] is more beautiful or better than anyone else.”

“Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the beholder. So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find s**t to start s**t wit.”

“I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart ♥ bye,” he added.