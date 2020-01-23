The pair are "fully back together."

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are reportedly back together

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are reportedly back together.

The couple have rekindled their relationship after taking some time apart.

A source told E! News the pair are “fully back together.”

“They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other.”

They took a break for two months, but recently fuelled speculation that their split had come to an end.

The couple were spotted out and about together last week, sparking rumours that they were back on.

According to the source, they “seem very happy to be spending time together again.”

“Jessie has been staying at Channing’s house this past week.”

“They are super giddy around each other.”

They were first linked together in October 2018.