The star could be set for a new reality TV role

Celebs Go Dating hoping to sign up Maura Higgins for new series

Celebs Go Dating are reportedly hoping to sign up Maura Higgins for their new series following her split from Curtis Pritchard.

Maura announced her split from her Love Island beau earlier this week.

In a brief statement, Maura revealed that the couple have parted ways after eight months together.

Now that Maura is single, the show is reportedly eager to sign her up.

A source told The Sun Online: “Maura is exactly what Celebs Go Dating is all about.”

“She’s fun, feisty and is guaranteed to offer loads of entertainment for viewers.”

“Now she’s single she’s free to do what she wants and this could be the perfect show for her to finally move on from Curtis.” Curtis has yet to comment on the couple’s split.

A rep for Maura Higgins has been contacted for comment by Goss.ie.