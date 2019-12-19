Home Top Story Celebrities react after Donald Trump becomes the third US president to be...

Celebrities react after Donald Trump becomes the third US president to be impeached

A host of famous have expressed their delight on social media

Kendra Becker | Editor
Credit: Ben Kriemann/Future Image/WENN.com

Donald Trump has become the third president in US history to be impeached, and a lot of celebrities are very happy with the news.

On Wednesday night, the US House of Representatives voted to approve two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, against President Donald Trump.

The 73-year-old is the third president to ever be impeached by the House of Representatives, following Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

Credit: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com

Trump must now wait for a trial in the Senate to determine whether he will be removed from office.

Since the news hit headlines, a host of famous faces have reacted to the news on social media – including John Legend, Bette Midler, Alyssa Milano, Lizzo, and Cole Sprouse.

 

