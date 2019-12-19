Celebrities react after Donald Trump becomes the third US president to be impeached

A host of famous have expressed their delight on social media

Donald Trump has become the third president in US history to be impeached, and a lot of celebrities are very happy with the news.

On Wednesday night, the US House of Representatives voted to approve two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, against President Donald Trump.

The 73-year-old is the third president to ever be impeached by the House of Representatives, following Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

Trump must now wait for a trial in the Senate to determine whether he will be removed from office.

Since the news hit headlines, a host of famous faces have reacted to the news on social media – including John Legend, Bette Midler, Alyssa Milano, Lizzo, and Cole Sprouse.

Thank you to the House of Representatives for doing your constitutional duty. Everyone please call your senators and tell them to remove this evil man from office. https://t.co/IKEPnZE84B — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 19, 2019

Impeached. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 19, 2019

Time for a celebration — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) December 19, 2019

“It doesn’t mean he’s out of office yet!!!!” Yeah everyone knows stfu. Take the win, carry the momentum. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) December 19, 2019

This is a terrible day in our country’s history. But a great defense of our democracy — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 19, 2019

This aged well… https://t.co/TOKGcKydLD — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 19, 2019

Tastes so good pic.twitter.com/GiPzDbxmZz — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 19, 2019