Caroline Flack’s trial officially terminated following her tragic death

"It is a formality that had to be be done"

Caroline Flack’s pending trial has officially been terminated.

The star was set to stand trial after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her partner Lewis Burton. Both Lewis and Caroline denied the allegations.

The trial was due to take place in March of 2020, however Caroline sadly passed away on February 15th in her London apartment.

Caroline’s family have confirmed the 40-year-old’s death and have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

Despite both Lewis and Caroline denying the allegations put to the Love Island presenter, the Crown Prosecution Service chose to press ahead with the trial.

However, a CPS spokesperson has confirmed that the investigation has been formally shelved.

A CPS spokesperson told The Sun Online: “Court proceedings against Caroline Flack came to an official end on February 25.”

“By law we had to give formal evidence to the clerk of the court that the defendant was deceased.”

“We had to provide a death certificate as a record that the defendant was deceased.”

“It is a formality that had to be be done and now has been.”