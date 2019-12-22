Caroline Flack’s pal hints that THIS is when she will RETURN to Love Island

Caroline Flack’s pal hints that THIS is when she will RETURN to...

Today, a pal of presenter Caroline Flack alleged that the star is taking some time out of the spotlight to focus on herself.

However, in their statement they hinted that Caroline could potentially return to host the Love Island series as soon as summer 2020.

Currently, Irish TV star Laura Whitmore has been confirmed to host Love Island and Aftersun in Caroline’s stead, after Caroline was arrested.

The source alleged that Caroline is considering taking a break from the spotlight, and may attend a pricey rehab and wellness retreat in Thailand.

“Caroline accepts that she needs to make some lifestyle changes and so she will undergo therapy in the new year,” a friend told The Sun.

“She’s also considering a couple of luxury detox or rehab retreats — including the Cabin Chiang Mai in Thailand where loads of celebrities go to recuperate for stress-related issues.”



However, they hinted that the presenter plans on being back to work in the summer – just in time for the next edition of summer Love Island.

“Caroline is looking forward to resuming her career in the summer, healthier, happier and brighter than ever before,” they alleged.

The star will face court tomorrow, Monday the 23rd of January, when she must present herself at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court in North London.