Caroline Flack’s ex Andrew Brady releases intense statement on her death

Caroline Flack’s ex-fiance Andrew Brady has released an intense statement after her death.

The reality star was previously engaged to the TV host, but the pair endured a very volatile relationship, splitting numerous times.

After news hit that Caroline was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, Andrew at the time had tweeted that he “wasn’t surprised” by the news, and released photos of an NDA – he claimed he signed after their break up.

However, speaking after her tragic death, Andrew hit out at press online trolls, saying he wanted them to “burn in hell”.

“What ever you may think about me I believe I am entitled to have my say. I need to get a few things off my chest,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“I know what some of you have read about me in the British tabloid press and I don’t blame you for thinking I’m a c*** too. I have been. “But in ways you don’t know and that I would like to stay private as I don’t believe there needs to be a single piece of gossip about her after this.

“I would kindly ask you for her mum and her family’s that you stop pointing the finger at the wrong people. The prosecutors aren’t to blame for Caroline’s death.

“They have been the only just people this. They are being wrongly blamed for her death. Can’t you see.”

“Yes Caroline had problems. Why wouldn’t she. You made out to be a monster. A complete witch hunt. Every f**king week. You f**king broke her. I won’t let you break me no matter what.

“But for a time in my life I loved that women and I hope she loved me as much as she said. I also want it to be said I have many amazing people in my life.

“People who love me and had to read lies about me. To my grandma and my mum I am so soerry. I hope I can make you proud of me and also to my dad and my sister I love you all.”

Andrew continued: “My other family I love you. And I’m sorry. Thank you for sticking by me. To my friends. You all know who you are. I’m sorry I haven’t been in touch. I love each and every single one of you and I’ll be in touch. I’m sorry wasn’t a better person.

“To my new girl friend I’m sorry. I’m sorry you have had to put up with me like I have been for so long, and see some of the awful things they have said about me. I try and be better every day. Marta. You’re amazing. Thank you.

“Lewis. I’m sorry they broke her and I’m sorry that I have contributed some what. I loved Caroline as much as you and I saw the real her. I hope you can forgive me. I can’t forgive myself.

“But I’m most sorry to her mum Christine, her twin sister Jody, her big brother Paul, her bigger sister Liz and their kids. You daughter, you sister and your Aunti was good person.”

Andrew added: “You should be proud of her. They’re f**king innocent and you wrote bulls**t about her. They have to grow up reading this. She didn’t f**king deserve this. She was good person.

“She was just ruined by a disgusting industry filled with complete users, fakes and frauds you know who you are.”

Andrew added that Caroline used to “read the comments” under articles about her, and hit out at those who commented saying: “You f***ing did this you *****. I hope you f*****s burn in hell.”

“I’m so sorry Caroline I tried. Christine I tried… she deserved better than this. I’m so you have to deal with this Lewis. I am. I just wish I could have been better. I love you Caroline flack and I think I always will. Rest in Peace Carrie. I love you x.”

The former Apprentice star, 29, moved to Australia shortly after his engagement ended to Caroline.

At the time he said the move “saved his life”.

“It’s exactly a year tomorrow since I left a very toxic relationship and got away. Leaving probably saved my life,” he previously wrote in an Instagram post.