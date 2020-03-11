Caroline Flack’s close friends wore ‘Choose Love’ t-shirts as they said goodbye to late TV star

The TV presenter was laid to rest on Tuesday

Caroline Flack’s close friends wore ‘Choose Love’ t-shirts as they said goodbye...

Caroline Flack’s close friends wore ‘Choose Love’ t-shirts, as they said goodbye to the late TV star on Tuesday.

The former Love Island host was laid to rest during a private funeral yesterday, almost one month after she sadly took her own life.

Caroline’s closest friends and family attended her funeral, including her pals Lou Teasdale and Mollie Grosberg.

After the funeral, Lou posted a photo of her posing next to Caroline’s boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Lou also shared a photo of her kissing Mollie’s cheek, and the pair are both wearing ‘Choose Love’ t-shirts in the photo.

The t-shirts support a charity co-founded by Dawn O’Porter, who was close friends with Caroline.

Choose Love, otherwise known as Help Refugees, is a non-governmental organization which provides humanitarian aid to, and advocacy for, refugees around the world.

Caroline regularly supported the charity, and was spotted wearing the ‘Choose Love’ merchandise multiple times.

The TV presenter’s pal Mollie also shared the same photo of her and Lou, and wrote: “Bye bye my beauty. I’ll never ever not think about you every second of every day.”

“We love you so much and we are smiling today just for you. The sun shone,” she added.