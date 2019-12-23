Caroline Flack will face trial after allegedly beating boyfriend with a lamp

TV presenter Caroline Flack will face trial after it has been alleged that she beat her 27-year-old boyfriend Lewis Burton with a lamp.

The 40-year-old appeared in court this morning following her arrest during the early hours of December 12th.

During her court appearance, Caroline entered a plea of not guilty, denying she assaulted her boyfriend.

Metropolitan Police were called to her home in Islington after the former tennis player contacted emergency services allegedly saying: “I’ve just woken up, she has cracked my head open. She tried to kill me mate.”

According to The Sun, the prosecution have alleged that Caroline attacked her boyfriend with a lamp as he slept over fears that he was cheating on her.

The publication have also reported details of the pair being “covered in blood” when police arrived, with one officer describing it as “the scene to a horror movie”.

Bail conditions set following her arrest meant that Caroline has been unable to contact Lewis.

In court this morning, her defence team put in an application to the court to life the conditions so that the pair could reunite over the festive season.

However, the court refused the application and Caroline will be legally unable to make contact with her boyfriend.

She is set to return to court on March 4th 2020 for a trial which will give a verdict on the charges.