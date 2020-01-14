Caroline Flack to make dramatic lifestyle changes following arrest

Caroline Flack is currently in the US as she takes a break from the spotlight of the UK media following her arrest in December.

The presenter will return ahead of her trial date, which is set for March, where she will answer to charges of an alleged assault involving her partner Lewis Burton.

A source has revealed that after her inevitable return, the star intends to reinvent her lifestyle.

They said that Caroline knows she “won’t achieve if she doesn’t stop burning the candle at both ends,” a source told Closer magazine.

“Caroline has been avoiding the usual celeb haunts,” they detailed.

“She’s been going on long hikes, reading, doing yoga and taking care of herself with spa treatments, healthy food and lots of sleep.”

They added: “She is more keen than ever to get out of the city and escape the stress of it all.”

The source also said that once she and boyfriend Lewis Burton are able to reunite, they plan on spending plenty of quality time together.

They will reportedly “to swap parties and boozing for dog walking and quiet nights in front of the TV.”