Caroline Flack shares worrying statement ahead of court appearance

"This is the worst time of my life."

Caroline Flack has shared an upsetting statement via Instagram ahead of her court appearance today.

Posting to her Instagram story, Caroline wrote:

“I don’t kno where to go to. Where to look. Who to trust.”

“Or who I even am,” she finished in white text on a black background.

Her message comes following reports that she is planning on taking some time away from the public eye. According to a pal, Caroline is considering entering a luxury rehab centre in Thailand.

“Caroline accepts that she needs to make some lifestyle changes and so she will undergo therapy in the new year,” a pal alleged to The Sun.

“She’s also considering a couple of luxury detox or rehab retreats — including the Cabin Chiang Mai in Thailand where loads of celebrities go to recuperate for stress-related issues.”

Caroline will face her charges in court today.

