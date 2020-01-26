Caroline has returned to the UK

Caroline Flack returns to the UK as Love Island ‘want her back’

Caroline Flack has returned to the UK after taking time away from the spotlight after her arrest in December.

The presenter has returned with the commitment to avoiding alcohol and focusing on wellness.

Caroline has reportedly been told that depending on the result of her court case, scheduled for March, she could have a chance of returning to her post as host of Love Island and Aftersun.

“Caroline has been told Love Island want her back for the next series.”

“Laura has done a great job so far but the show’s bosses don’t feel she has the same pull,” a friend of the star told The Sun.

“Caroline has also had interest from other networks, including Channel 4.”

“However, she knows she has to get through the court case first.”

“Caroline has not touched alcohol since before Christmas and has been getting to the gym every day.”

“She is in much better shape both physically and mentally.”

Caroline faces a charge of alleged assault against her partner Lewis Burton.