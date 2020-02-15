Caroline Flack learned her assault case was STILL going ahead despite her boyfriend not pressing charges – hours before her death

She had just found out that she would need to go on trial

Caroline Flack was told on Friday that her assault case was still going ahead – even though her boyfriend Lewis Burton has said he wasn’t pressing charges.

The ITV host died by suicide on Saturday, February 15h, hours after learning of the plans for a full trial.

According to the Mail Online, the Crown Prosecution Service had notified Caroline that they would be proceeding with her assault case.

Now Caroline’s management, Money Talent, has hit out at the decision.

“We are devastated at the loss of our client and friend Caroline Flack.

“An immensely talented young woman who was at the top of her game professionally and loved by television viewers across the country.

“In recent months Caroline had been under huge pressure because of an ongoing case and potential trial which has been well reported.

“The Crown Prosecution Service pursued this when they knew not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events.

“The CPD should look at themselves today and how they pursued a show trial that was not only without merit but not in the public interest. And ultimately resulted in significant distress to Caroline.

“Our thoughts are with Caroline’s family at this time,” the statement ended.