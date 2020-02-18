Caroline Flack inspired t-shirt raises over £100k for Samaritans in under 24 hours

The presenter sadly took her own life on Saturday

A t-shirt inspired by Caroline Flack has raised over £100k for Samaritans, in the wake of her death.

The 40-year-old sadly took her own life on Saturday, sparking a wider conversation about mental health and the way we treat each other on social media.

Following the news of her death, fashion brand In The Style released a special “Be Kind” t-shirt on their website, and said they would donate 100% of the profits to Samaritans.

Samaritans is a registered charity aimed at providing emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland, often through their telephone helpline.

The t-shirt features the quote, “In a world where you can be anything… Be Kind,” – the same message Caroline shared on her Instagram back in December.

Within just a few hours, the t-shirt raised over £100,000 for the charity, and they have since had to restock the t-shirts online.