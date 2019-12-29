Caroline Flack has left the UK to “find herself” following arrest

Caroline Flack has reportedly left the UK after feeling “trapped” following her arrest and court appearance on December 23rd.

The presenter heard allegations that she had beat her partner with a lamp while he slept during her court appointment. The star pled not guilt, and will face trial in March.

Caroline has departed from the UK following the Christmas season to take a break.

A source said told The Daily Mail: “Caroline feels trapped in the UK.”

“She can’t see or communicate with Lewis but she also doesn’t want to return to her flat because her every move is documented by photographers. “

“She’s driving herself mad, as she likes to be busy … she’s jetted to LA.”

“Whenever she’s hit hard times, she’s always ‘found herself’ again in the mountains, away from the limelight.”

“She wants to feel the sunshine on her skin, do long hikes and clear her head.”

It is not known how long the presenter will remain in the US.

