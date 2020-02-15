Caroline Flack found dead at home in London

This is such sad news

Caroline Flack has been found dead at her home in London, according to reports.

The 40-year-old’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The presenter had only recently returned to the UK after spending time in Los Angeles.

Caroline fled to the US after she was charged for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton at her flat in London.

The incident forced her to step down from hosting ITV2’s Love Island, and she was temporarily replaced by Irish presenter Laura Whitmore.

Just one day before the presenter was found dead, she posted on Instagram for the first time in weeks.

The TV host shared photos of her and her dog Ruby, and simply captioned the post with a red heart.

Caroline was arrested at her home for assault by beating on December 12, 2019, after getting into a row with her boyfriend Lewis in the early hours of the morning.

The 40-year-old appeared in court later that month, and prosecutors accused her of hitting Lewis with a lamp while he slept, over fears he was cheating on her.

Officers also claimed that the pair were both covered in blood when police arrived at her home.

Caroline pleaded not guilty to common assault, and was released on bail until her trial in March.

Lewis, 27, also appeared in court to support Caroline, and denied claims that she hit him with a lamp.

A judge banned Caroline from having any form of contact with Lewis, but it’s believed the pair were still in a relationship.