Caroline Flack branded ‘neighbour from hell’ following assault arrest

The presenter's former neighbour has slammed her for being "extremely selfish"

Caroline Flack has been branded the “neighbour from hell”, following her recent arrest.

Jake Scott, 28, used to live in the apartment above Caroline’s home in Islington, North London, but moved out earlier this month.

The games designer regularly clashed with the TV presenter, who allegedly kept him awake by arguing with her ex-boyfriend Andrew Brady, and partying midweek.

Speaking to The Sun, Jake said: “All I was asking from her is to be a little more reasonable and show some consideration for us as the house was terrible.”

“We would regularly hear her arguing with Andrew and then she would have parties at gone midnight until 5am during the week when we had to get up for work.”

“One time I had just had my wisdom teeth out and she stared playing really loud music in the early hours and it was throbbing right under our bed,” he continued.

“I texted her and told her about my teeth and said could she keep it down and she replied saying she had wasn’t going to live her life by my teeth.”

“All we were after was a bit of quiet and she then hit back saying we were noisy in the morning when she was trying to sleep which is a joke as that’s because we were getting ready for work.”

“I just don’t think she has any concept of how other people live and she is extremely selfish. I can understand why Andrew, who was a decent enough guy, moved to Australia,” he said.

“She never apologised in person and one time she even sent her mum up to ask us to stop texting her about the noise. She was a grown woman getting her mum to do her dirty work.”

Not long after Jake moved out of the flat about Caroline, the 40-year-old was arrested at her home for assault by beating, after getting into a row with her boyfriend Lewis Burton in the early hours of the morning.

Caroline appeared in court on Monday, and prosecutors accused her of hitting Lewis with a lamp while he slept, over fears he was cheating on her.

Officers also claimed that the pair were both covered in blood when police arrived at her home.

Caroline pleaded not guilty to common assault, and was released on bail until her trial in March.

Lewis also appeared in court to support Caroline, and has denied claims that she hit him with a lamp.

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: