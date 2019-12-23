Caroline Flack reportedly BARRED from contacting Lewis Burton

The 40-year-old was set strict bail conditions after her December 12th arrest

Caroline Flack appeared in court this morning charged with assault by beating.

The 40-year-old TV presenter pled not guilty to the charges relating to an alleged incident which took place at her home in Islington, London in the early hours of Thursday December 12th.

Metropolitan Police were called to her home after it was reported that a man was injured.

It has been reported that during this morning’s proceedings Caroline’s defence team presented the judge with a statement that said Lewis Burton does not support the prosecution case, and does not consider himself a victim.

The prosecution, however said that Lewis had a “significant injury to his head”.

The couple appeared in Highbury Magistrates Court in Islington, and while Lewis said he would support his girlfriend at the hearing, the pair arrived and entered separately.

It has emerged during Caroline’s hearing that bail conditions set at the time of her arrest on December 12th meant that the 40-year-old was not allowed to contact her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

This morning, her defence team put an application to the court to life the ban, reportedly telling the judge: “She wants to spend time with her partner. If the conditions were lifted there would be no concerns.”

Adding, “she is in the public eye – this case has been scrutinised, she will conduct herself properly.”