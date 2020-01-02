Captain America actress charged with murder

She is due in court today

Captain America actress Mollie Fitzgerald has been charged with murder after police in Kansas responded to an armed disturbance on December 20th.

Patricia Fitzgerald, Mollie’s 68-year-old mother was found stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to TMZ, the actress was arrested on Tuesday in connection with her death and was charged with murder.

It is alleged that the 38-year-old fatally stabbed her mother to death.

Police say Mollie was also found at the scene and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The star’s uncle, and brother to Patricia told local newspaper The Kansas City Star: “We were shocked, it doesn’t matter the circumstances — the loss of a sister is what it’s all about.”

38-year-old Mollie Fitzgerald played the role of Stark Girl in Marvel movie Captain America: The First Avenger.

She also worked as a producer on the 2017 budget film The Creeps.

The actress also has producer and director credits for a number of other projects including Trouble Is My Business, About a Dog and The Lawful Truth.

Mollie is due to appear at Johnson County court for a hearing later today.