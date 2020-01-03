The pair have been married since 2015

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden welcome first child

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have welcomed their first child together – a baby girl.

The 47-year-old actress announced the news in an Instagram post today.

While the couple never previously confirmed that they were expecting a child, it was rumoured for a few months that the pair were looking into surrogacy, but also rumoured that Cameron was pregnant.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the post began.

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

The new mum said the couple are overjoyed with their good news, but won’t share any photos to protect her privacy.

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.”

“So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD,” she wrote, joking about her daughter’s name.

The couple have been married since January 2015.