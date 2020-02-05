Caitlyn Jenner set to star on THIS Irish comedy series

Caitlyn Jenner has announced that she is set to star on award winning Irish comedy Mrs Brown’s Boys.
Caitlyn took to Instagram to share a snap of herself on set with Brendan O’Carroll, dressed up as his beloved Agnes Brown character.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is due to make a cameo appearance on the series.
In the caption of the snap, Caitlyn wrote:
“Had so much fun shooting this funny comedy in Scotland! Mrs. Brown’s Boys!”
Her comment about Scotland confused some followers, however.
While Mrs Brown’s Boys is set in Ireland, the comedy is filmed in the BBC studios in Scotland.
It is not known when the Olympian’s cameo on the show will air on our TV screens.