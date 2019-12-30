Caitlyn Jenner called her kids to ‘apologise’ – after they were slammed for not supporting her on I’m A Celeb

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were criticised for not supporting their dad on the show

Caitlyn Jenner called her kids to ‘apologise’ – after they were slammed...

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed that she called her kids to “apologise”, after they were slammed for not supporting her on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

During her time in the jungle, fans criticised the Kardashian-Jenner clan for not sending Caitlyn a letter from home.

Then there was uproar when no one was there to meet her when she was voted off the show, after spending a gruelling three weeks in the Australian bush.

But after spotting comments on social media, the 70-year-old’s former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian defended the family by claiming they were never contacted by anyone from the show.

And weeks later, Caitlyn has clarified that she never asked her family to get involved during her time on the show.

She told Mail Online: “My family are very well-known. I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to — they all have businesses and families.”

“I was disappointed they were criticised. After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologise.”

