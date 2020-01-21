Buckingham Palace mistakenly gives Meghan Markle a divorcee’s royal title

New titles could be on the way for the couple

Palace officials are set to revise the decision made regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new royal titles.

The revision talks come after Meghan was mistakenly given the title usually held by a divorcee or widow of the royal family in an oversight by moniker officials.

It was announced last week that the couple would drop their HRH titles, and instead be be addressed as “Harry, Duke of Sussex” and “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex” respectively.

However, the format of that title is traditionally used to distinguish women who have either become divorcees or widows within the royal family.

For example, Sarah Ferguson is now addressed as “Sarah, Duchess of York”after she divorced Prince Andrew in 1996.

Harry’s mother Princess Diana was also known as Diana, Princess of Wales after her divorce from Prince Charles in the same year.

The couple will continue to be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, without the HRH prefix, however the format of the titles may change in time.

Meghan’s royal title was Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex – which she was bestowed upon her marriage to Harry.

Harry’s lengthier former title was His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jan 8, 2020 at 10:33am PST

Prince Harry has returned to Vancouver from the UK to be with his wife – where the couple are expected to spend much of their new life as less prevalent members of the royal line-up.

Harry recently spoke about his experience stepping back from his role among the royals, saying that he still hopes to serve his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Speaking at a fund raising event for a charity called Sentebale, which he co-founded, he said:

“It brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jan 19, 2020 at 2:00pm PST

“It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”

He relayed that he has “the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief”.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”