Britney Spears rushed to the hospital after dancing accident

Britney Spears was rushed to the hospital after breaking a bone in her foot while dancing.

The singer’s boyfriend Sam Asghari updated fans on Instagram, by sharing photos and videos of Britney in the hospital – showing off a massive cast on her leg.

He captioned the post: “When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl.”

“My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing.”

“Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off #stronger,” he added.

Referencing one of her hit songs, Sam shared a video of him writing “Stronger” on her cast.

The news comes after The Blast recently reported that Britney’s conservatorship has been extended several more months.

The singer’s care manager Jodi Montgomery became her temporary conservator last year, after Britney’s father Jamie asked to step down from the role.

Jamie asked to step down not long after Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline filed a criminal complaint and obtained a restraining order against Jamie – after accusing him of physically abusing their 13-year-old son Sean.

It’s believed Britney was extremely upset with her father, and sources told PEOPLE that she couldn’t believe her dad “would jeopardize her relationship with her boys.”

Britney, who now only shares about 10 percent custody of her kids, is allegedly “always terrified that she will lose custody.”

Britney’s conservatorship is currently being evaluated, after she appeared in court last May – and accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

The singer appeared in court alongside her parents to speak to a judge who oversees her conservatorship, which was established in 2008 after she suffered an alleged breakdown.

A conservatorship is an involuntary status usually reserved for elderly or very ill people who are suffering from dementia or otherwise incapacitated and unable to make decisions for themselves.

Britney’s father Jamie had been in charge of his daughter’s assets since the conservatorship was established, however the agreement doesn’t give him the power to put her into a facility without her consent.

Last May, the 37-year-old allegedly demanded more freedom, and told a judge that her father made her check into a Los Angeles unit for 30 days on April 3, 2019, after she stopped taking her doctor-prescribed medication.

After hearing Britney and her parents speak in court, the judge ordered an 730 expert evaluation, a process usually used to determine the mental health and competence of a parent in a divorce case.

Outside the courthouse, a host of the singer’s fans were protesting outside, holding signs which read “Free Britney” and “End the conservatorship now”.

Britney appeared in court after the hashtag #FreeBritney started trending on Twitter in April, after Britney was admitted into the mental health facility.

Despite fan’s concerns at the time, Britney reassured them that all was well in a video posted on Instagram.