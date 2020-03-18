Britney Spears opens up about being bullied online

"Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings"

Britney Spears has opened up to her Instagram followers about being bullied online.

The Toxic singer shared that she is highly “criticised” for what she posts on her Instagram feed.

Posting a photo which reads “nobody watches you harder than the people who can’t stand you,” she branded the comments as “bullying.”

“I’ve read a lot of things online of people criticizing my posts …. saying I post the same 15 pictures with the same red background and wearing the same white bathing suit,” she detailed.

“For me I get really excited about my posts …. and I like to share them with you all !!!! I’ve never owned a white bathing suit before and I simply liked the red background !!!!”

“Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings …. and I wanted to share because you really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know .… this goes for bullying anyone really.”

“Hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another.”

Referencing a post from earlier this week which saw the singer go horseback riding, Britney wrote:

“I saw some people were offended by me posting about horses yesterday …. I am truly sorry if I offended anyone. I think it’s important to see things that bring happiness during hard times and making light of a situation can sometimes help people.”