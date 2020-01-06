His daughter's will not be acting as bridesmaid for his finacee on the big day

Brian McFadden says daughters won’t be bridesmaids at wedding for THIS reason

Brian McFadden is set to wed fiancée Danielle Parkinson.

The couple announced their engagement on December 23rd via Brian’s Twitter.

However, he says that his daughter’s will not be acting as bridesmaid for his finacee on the big day.

He claimed that as they have already been the bridesmaids for their mother’s weddings, they wouldn’t want to play the role again.

The former Westlife star told OK!: “They’ve been bridesmaids for their mother [Kerry Katona] about five times already so they’re probably sick of it.”

“There’s only so many times you can be a bridesmaid. They must be thinking, ‘Not another f*****g wedding!’”

Kerry has been wed three times. Brian split from Kerry in 2004, but not before they welcomed their two daughters Lilly and Molly.

He revealed that he had considered getting his daughters help to propose to Danielle.

“Molly already knew about the engagement,” he told the mag.

“Our original plan was to do it on Christmas Day. I was going to give Danielle a box with a note inside saying ‘Call Molly’ and then Molly would ask Danielle to marry me, but we got bored of that idea. Molly is brilliant at keeping secrets, Lilly isn’t.”