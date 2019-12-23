Home Top Story Brian McFadden reveals he is ENGAGED to Danielle Parkinson

Brian McFadden reveals he is ENGAGED to Danielle Parkinson

"And yes I'm very very happy xxxx."

Former Westlife singer Brian McFadden has revealed that he is engaged.

He took to Twitter to share the news in a pair of short posts.

Brian has been dating now fiancee Danielle Parkinson since 2016.

He wrote: “FYI I got engaged to the beautiful @DaniParky.”

Danielle is a PE teacher and blogger.

Danielle is yet to make a post about the engagement on her own social media.

The couple have been flooded with congratulatory messages since Brian made the announcement.

This will be Brian’s third marriage, after previously wedding Vogue Williams and Kerry Katona.

