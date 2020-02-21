Brian Dowling pays tribute to his beloved mum on the second anniversary of her death

Brian Dowling pays tribute to his beloved mum on the second anniversary...

Brian Dowling has paid tribute to his beloved mum Rosaleen, on the second anniversary of her death.

The TV presenter’s mother sadly passed away back in 2018, leaving Brian and his family heartbroken.

Sharing a photo of him and his mum on Instagram this morning, Brian wrote: “This day 2 years ago mum you went to bed as usual, drifted off to sleep & never woke up.”

“What we have been through in the last 2 years has really tested me as a son, brother, uncle, husband & friend.”

“Sometimes I feel you are gone 10 years & at other times only months,” Brian continued.

“I miss you so so much & our daily catch ups but what I miss the most is that phone call I would get every time my plane would touch down in Dublin Airport. Just to have one more of them & to tell you how much I love you.”

“I’m trying every day to be a good person the best person, someone you would be proud of.”

“I’m trying not to let grief win & we will succeed. We will do it for you. You weren’t just our mum you were our everything 💚#mum #imissyou #2years,” he added.

Brian took part in RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars this year, and made history as he and Kai Widdrington became the first same-sex couple to dance on the show during Switch Up week.

The TV star recently revealed his mum was a huge fan of DWTS, and that pushed him to sign up for the show after she died.

He told RTÉ Entertainment: “She loved Dancing With the Stars and I’m sure mum is looking down on me laughing.”

“I’d always tell her I’d be offered the show and that I’d said no and she’d be raging with me. The sad thing is the year I am doing it she’s not around and that was quite painful in a way.”

Brian, who famously won Big Brother back in 2001, continued: “She loved when I did Irish television.”

“I could be on the biggest show in the UK and she wouldn’t care so when I came home and did stuff on Irish television she was ‘oh my god, oh my god!’ and she really believed I was a success even though she did already.”