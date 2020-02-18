Brian Dowling opens up about the death of friend Caroline Flack

Irish star Brian Dowling has shared his thoughts following the death of pal Caroline Flack.

The Gossies host explained that he has been lucky to avoid online bullying, as when he partook in Big Brother, social media was not as popular.

Brian told RSVP Live: “Caroline and I worked together. We hosted the National Television Awards together, a spin off show on ITV2.”

Brian explained that he was shocked and shaken when he read the news of her passing.

“I was physically shaking because even looking at the picture. It is such a shock because she is my age.”

“Again, it is what I have said before, you just don’t know what is going on behind closed doors.”

“What happened to her in her personal life happened and became so public.

“I think everyone had an opinion. But I think there should have been a duty of care for her.”

Caroline was reportedly found dead in her London home on February 15th 2020.