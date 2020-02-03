Brad Pitt makes Brexit AND ‘Mexit’ jokes in BAFTAs acceptance speech – in front of Prince William and Kate Middleton

The royal couple were present at the awards

Last night, iconic actor Brad Pitt scooped a coveted BAFTA award.

The star won the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance as Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

However, the actor was unable to attend the awards, and his co-star Margot Robbie collected the award for him.

However, the actress seemed a little apprehensive as she read Brad’s acceptance speech – as it included jokes about the royals and Brexit.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were present in the audience as Margot read Brad’s words.

“Hey Britain, I heard you just became single. Welcome to the club,” she read.

“Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement’, blah blah blah”

Continuing, the speech read: “He also said that he’s gonna name this Harry because he’s really excited about bringing it back to the States with him.”

“His words not mine!” Margot exclaimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took the jokes on the chin, and were seen laughing along with the rest of the audience.