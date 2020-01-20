Bombshell Rebecca Gormley has her sights set on these THREE Love Island boys

"No smooth moves, I’ll just be myself."

Bombshell Rebecca Gormley has her sights set on these THREE Love Island...

Last night, it was revealed that Love Island producers are sending in a brand new bombshell to spice things up in the South African villa.

The bombshell in question is model Rebecca Gormley.

The former Miss Newcastle has been vocal about her intentions, saying that nothing will get in the way of her coupling up with her dream man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Newcastle 2018/19👸🏻 (@rebeccagormleyx) on Sep 1, 2019 at 4:46am PDT



In her entrance interview with ITV, Rebecca detailed that she has her sights set on three of the current islanders – who are all currently coupled up.

When asked what boys she has her eye on, she replied: “Connagh, Callum and Mike…”

Mike is currently coupled up with Leanne, Callum is currently recoupled with Shaughna, while Connagh recently caused drama in the villa by coupling up with Sophie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Newcastle 2018/19👸🏻 (@rebeccagormleyx) on Jun 30, 2019 at 1:32pm PDT

Rebecca explained that she would go “as far as she needs to go” to nab her dream guy.

However, she said she doesn’t have a plan of action for her time in the villa.

“I need to chat to them. I haven’t seen enough of them to know how I’m going to approach it,” she said.

“I like funny guys, so I’m thinking making the guy laugh is a tick in the box. But no smooth moves, I’ll just be myself.”