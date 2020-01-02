Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ‘controlling’ ex dies of suspected drug overdose

Nick Gordon had lived with Whitney Houston and her daughter

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-fiancée Nick Gordon has died from a suspected drugs overdose on New Year’s Day.

The Mail Online is reporting that the 30-year-old had a “series of heart attacks” after New Years celebrations in Florida.

People magazine are also reporting that Nick died of a “heroin overdose”.

Nick famously dated and was engaged to Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina – after her mums tragic death.

Bobbi then died of an overdose herself in 2015, and since Nick was found legally responsible for her death and ordered to pay millions to her estate.

He was then embroiled in more legal drama when his new girlfriend Laura Leal accused him of physical abuse.

The pair had recently split after several arrests over domestic violence.