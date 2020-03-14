Blindboy forced to postpone London gig at ‘huge cost’ – as the UK still haven’t banned mass gatherings

Blindboy forced to postpone London gig at ‘huge cost’ – as the...

Blindboy has been forced to personally postpone his live podcast gig in London tonight, as the UK still haven’t banned mass gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK rose to 798 on Friday, and a total of 11 people have died.

Ireland and several countries across Europe closed schools and colleges this week, and have banned indoor events that attract over 100 people until the end of this month.

However, the UK hasn’t followed suit despite the rising number of cases in Britain.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Blindboy tweeted: “MY LONDON GIG TONIGHT IS POSTPONED. This was my personal decision based on safety.”

“Right now in the UK, mass gatherings are not banned, so legally this gig is permitted to proceed.”

“Unfortunately this means that my postponement decision as the performer, comes with huge costs and overheads that I will struggle to pay. Insurance doesn’t cover this.”

He continued: “Please hold on to your tickets if you can, rather than seek refund, they will be perfectly valid for when I reschedule this gig at a safe time. I’m really sorry.”

PLEASE READ pic.twitter.com/8CgxJ1Vqan — The Blindboy Podcast (@Rubberbandits) March 14, 2020

Blindboy also confirmed all his Irish gigs for March have been postponed too, and asked fans of his podcast to consider supporting him on Patreon during such a difficult time.

“If you’re a fan of my podcast, and listen, now would be the time to support me on Patreon. This is how I earn a living,” he added.

In another tweet, Blindboy linked his Patreon, and wrote: “If you listen to the podcast, and take enjoyment from it. I could really do with equivalent price of a coffee or a pint now. I’ve lost all live income for foreseeable future. And will have gigantic costs to cover.”

In another post, he added: “And f**k Boris Johnson for not doing the right thing and taking this decision out of my hands.”