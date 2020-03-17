Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $1 MILLION to help the elderly and low income families during Coronavirus crisis

As if we couldn't love them any more than we already do...

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $1 MILLION to help the elderly...

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have announced that they are donating $1 million to help low-income families during the current Coronavirus crisis.

The Hollywood stars made the announcement via Instagram on Monday night, with Blake sharing a message on her feed.

“COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families,” her statement read.

“Ryan & I are donating $1 million to be split between @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada. If you can give, these orgs need our help.

View this post on Instagram @feedingamerica @foodbankscanada ♥️ A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Mar 16, 2020 at 5:06pm PDT

“Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self quarantine, we can stay connected,” she added.

“Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this.

“Sending so much love,” she continued. “Now can someone please tell Ryan that ’emotional distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him,” she joked.

