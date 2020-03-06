Billy Connolly confirms he’s quit stand-up comedy for good

Sir Billy Connolly has confirmed that he’s quit stand-up comedy for good.

The 77-year-old has been forced to retire from the stage, as he continues to battle Parkinson’s disease.

Speaking to Sky News, Billy explained that the disease has “made my brain work differently – and you need a good brain for comedy.”

He added: “I’m finished with stand-up – it was lovely and it was lovely being good at it. It was the first thing I was ever good at.”

Although he’s had to quit stand-up because of the disease, he won’t allow Parkinson’s to take over his life.

He said: “I’m always being asked to go to Parkinson’s things and spend time with Parkinson’s people, having lunch or something like that. And I don’t approve of it.”

“I don’t think you should let Parkinson’s define you and all your pals be Parkinson’s people. I don’t think it’s particularly good for you. So I don’t do it.”