Billie Eilish strips down to share body positive message

"If I shed the layers, I am a slut."

Billie Eilish has made a powerful statement about body positivity and sexism in the music industry.

The 18-year-old star is known for wearing oversized, baggy clothes which hide her physique, after the singer shared that she does not want to share her body with the world.

However, Billie stripped off in a new video to speak out about the issue.

In a video which opened her Miami concert, the Bad Guy singer slowly peeled off her clothes as she relayed a speech.

Taking her top off over her head as she sat behind a piano, she said:

“If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut.”

“Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me.”

“Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it, and judge me for it. Why?”

Once the video ended and Billie took to the stage, she was wearing her signature baggy style of clothing.