Billie Eilish reveals she ‘cares about’ Justin Bieber ‘more than anyone in her life’

Billie Eilish has declared her love and adoration for Justin Bieber in a new scene from his documentary series Seasons.

The YouTube Premium series documented the singer’s rise to fame, as well as his struggles with mental health, physical health and substance abuse, as well as focusing on his marriage to Hayley Bieber and the creation of his new album.

Biilie made an appearance during the final episode of the series, and explained that she cares deeply for the musician.

“I care about him more than anyone in my life,” she revealed.

“I would say that he’s doing better,” she told the film makers. “And that makes me so happy because I, like, care about him more than anyone in my life.”

The Bad Guy singer is also a huge fan of Justin’s work, saying: “I don’t care if he pooped and put it on a plate and put that in a store, I’m excited.”

“Anything that Justin makes, I’m ready to go!”

Billie’s words come after Justin opened up about how much he feels the need to mind and protect the 18-year-old singer from the turbulence of early fame.

Justin told Apple Music’s Beats 1: ‘[I’ll] let her do her thing and if she ever needs me, I’m gonna be here for her. Just protecting those moments because people take for granted encounters.”

“I just wanna protect her, you know? I don’t want her to lose it.”

“I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody. So if she ever needs me, I’m just a call away.”