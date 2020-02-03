Billie Eilish revealed as the new Vogue cover star

The star shot THREE covers for the mag

18-year-old Billie Eilish has been revealed as the new Vogue cover star.

The singer is the face of the fashion bible’s March issue.

The Bad Guy musician has not one but three covers with the international tome, each shot by different photographers.

“For this issue, Vogue commissioned three unique covers—all starring @billieeilish—from three different photographers,” Vogue wrote on Instagram.

“At the 2020 #Grammys, 18-year-old @billieeilish walked away with four of the night’s biggest awards, including best new artist, record of the year, album of the year, and song of the year.”

“In winning those four major awards, she also replaced @TaylorSwift as the youngest-ever solo winner for album of the year and became the first woman and second person ever to win record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, and best new artist in the same year.”

“Now, she can also add Vogue cover star to her impressive resume.”

In her interview with the magazine, Billie opened up about her reputation as an innovator and rule breaker.

“Maybe people see me as a rule-breaker because they themselves feel like they have to follow rules, and here I am not doing it,” she said.

“That’s great, if I can make someone feel more free to do what they actually want to do instead of what they are expected to do.”

“But for me, I never realized that I was expected to do anything. I guess that’s what is actually going on—that I never knew there was a thing I had to follow.”

“Nobody told me that shit, so I did what I wanted,” she said.