Billie Eilish admits she considered taking her own life back in 2018

Billie Eilish has admitted she considered taking her own life back in 2018.

The 18-year-old opened up to Gayle King before the Grammy Awards this Sunday, and spoke about her struggle with depression.

Billie confessed: “I was so unhappy last year. I was so unhappy and I was so like, joyless. I don’t want to be too dark, but I genuinely didn’t think I’d make it to 17.”

When Gayle asked, “Did you think that you would do something to yourself?” Billie replied, “Yeah.”

She explained: “I think about this one time I was in Berlin, and I was alone in my hotel, and I remember there was a window right there, and I, like… God, I remember crying because I was thinking about how …the way that I was gonna die was that I was gonna do it.”

Billie then said she didn’t go through with it because she thought about her mother Maggie Baird.

During the interview, Billie also opened up about supporting fans who are struggling with their mental health.

The singer said when she sees fans with scars from cutting, she grabs them by the shoulder and says, “Please, take care of yourself, and be good to yourself, and be nice to yourself. Don’t take that extra step and hurt yourself further, and you can’t take it back.”