Ben Affleck reveals his divorce to Jennifer Grarner has been ‘the biggest regret of my life’

Ben Affleck has given a rare candid interview – in which he admits divorcing Jennifer Garner has been his “biggest regret”.

The Hollywood star has very openly been battling addiction, and in a new interview with The New York Times, he opened up about the effects being an addict has had on his life.

“People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time that they’re trying to make go away,” he admitted.

“You’re trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or sex or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse. Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away.

“Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can’t break. That’s at least what happened to me,” he added.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” he revealed, adding that he feels shame over the marriage breakdown.

“Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing,” he told the publication.

In the interview, Ben also admitted he walked away from the Batman franchise in order to stay sober.

“I showed somebody The Batman script…They said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again,” he admitted.