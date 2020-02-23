Belfast MMA star Leah McCourt wins historic headline fight at Bellator Dublin

"We got it done."

Northern Irish MMA star Leah McCourt won last night’s historic headline fight at Bellator, Dublin.

The Belfast fighter beat Judith Ruis by unanimous decision during last night’s event.

Leah and Judith made history as the first women to headline a Bellator Europe card.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah McCourt (@leahmccourtmma) on Feb 22, 2020 at 12:52am PST

The took to the ring in Dublin’s 3 Arena last night.

Sharing a video of the fight to Instagram, Leah thanked her family, team and God for her success.

“We got it done. What a night what a week and what an experience,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah McCourt (@leahmccourtmma) on Feb 20, 2020 at 10:20am PST

“All glory to god. Words can’t describe this week, it’s amazing getting a win but the experience me my family and team had was surreal.”

She also thanked her opponent for a great fight.

She previously described her headline slot as a “celebration of women in sport” and an “exciting time for Irish MMA and Women’s MMA.”