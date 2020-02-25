Ayda Field shares sweet video of Robbie Williams holding their fourth baby

The couple secretly welcomed their fourth baby earlier this month

Ayda Field has shared a sweet video of Robbie Williams holding their newborn son Beau.

The couple announced the arrival of their fourth child via surrogate earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram, the former X Factor judge shared a the video of Robbie cradling Beau, and wrote: “@robbiewilliams A Beau-tiful Moment #fatherandson #babybeau AWxx.”

Earlier this month, Ayda told fans that Beau was carried by the same surrogate who gave birth to their daughter Coco back in 2018.

It’s believed Robbie and Ayda have a close relationship with their surrogate, because she has helped them complete their family.

The couple, who are also parents to daughter Teddy (7) and son Charlie (5), announced Coco’s arrival in September 2018 – after keeping the news a secret for nine months.