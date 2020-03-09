Ashley Graham shares powerful image of herself giving birth

"This is the face of my greatest strength," the model shared

Ashley Graham has shared a powerful image of herself giving birth.

The model shared the personal image of her labour process to celebrate International Women’s Day.

She and her husband, Justin Ervin, announced that they had welcomed a baby boy back in January.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Mar 8, 2020 at 6:53am PDT

Posting the photo, Ashley wrote:

“This is the face of my greatest strength.”

“The greatest pain I’ve ever known and the greatest accomplishment that I’ve ever achieved.”

“On this International Women’s Day understand that despite whatever pain or trial we have all experienced as women, we are also strong, powerful and capable of accomplishing greatness.”

“Happy International Women’s Day! Let’s all celebrate our, and each other’s strengths today.”

Ashley announced the pregnancy during her 9th wedding anniversary in August 2019.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” she posted at the time.

“Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better.”