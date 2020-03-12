Aoibhin Garrihy postpones events due to Coronavirus outbreak

Aoibhin Garrihy has been forced to postpone Beo events across the country, due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Dates for Kerry, Kildare, Laois, Waterford and Clare have now been rescheduled for August and September.

An Instagram post on Beo’s official page read: “The well-being of our team, our speakers and our attendees has always been at the centre of everything we do at BEO…”

“With the number of cases of Coronavirus (known officially as “COVID-19”) continuing to climb it is with deep regret that we have now made the decision to POSTPONE our entire upcoming Spring Series.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEO Wellness🌿 (@beowellness.ie) on Mar 11, 2020 at 4:54am PDT

“New dates have been already put in place and are confirmed with all venues to take place in August/September 2020. This is not a decision we have taken lightly,” they continued.

“We understand that these preventative measures are inconvenient and disruptive, but we believe they will help minimise the risk to the well-being of our attendees, our speakers, BEO Wellness team while also safeguarding local communities.”

“We are committed to returning to normality as soon as we are able and promise to be back with a bang when the time is right.”

Aoibhin shared the post on her personal Instagram, and wrote: “Heavy heart but it’s the right thing at this time.”