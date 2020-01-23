Angela Scanlon’s brand new RTÉ show to launch in March

The Meath woman beat out other top presenters for the role

Angela Scanlon’s brand new RTÉ entertainment show is set to launch in March.

Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything will broadcast on RTÉ One.

She beat out some of Ireland’s top presenters such as Doireann Garrihy and Jennifer Zamperelli to land the coveted role.

The presenters participated in a screen-test before producers decided who would take over Ray D’arcy’s slot.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Angela revealed she cannot wait to host her dream show: “I cannot wait to get home and get stuck in.”

“It’s always been a dream of mine to have a show where I can let loose and Saturday night feels like the perfect time to do it.”

“I can’t promise Oprah but I’m trying to have a house kitten on-set (ginger obviously), I’ll keep you posted on that,” she joked.



John McHugh, the Group Head of RTÉ Entertainment and Music said: “I’ve been a long time fan of Angela’s and have really enjoyed watching her huge success in the UK over the past few years.”

The show is set to be a fun addition to the broadcaster’s TV schedule with John hoping Angela brings her playful personality to Irish screens.

“I can’t wait to see her bring her playful personality and wry sense of humour back to Irish screens in our exciting new format.”

“Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything will be a spontaneous and unpredictable programme where everything is on the table and nothing is off-limits – Angela is perfect for it,” he revealed.

The star has her own show on BBC Radio 2 and last year launched her podcast Thanks A Million.



Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything will be broadcast on Saturdays at 9.40pm on RTÉ One for eight weeks and it will also be available on RTÉ Player.