An IRISH band have been announced to play at Coachella

An Irish band have been announced to perform at this year’s upcoming Coachella festival.

Fontaines D.C, hailing from Dublin, are scheduled to perform at the desert festival on the Saturdays of both weekends of the event.

The punk rock five-piece released their debut album Dogrel in April of this year.

Their song Boys In The Better land has been receiving acres of air time on Irish radio in the past few months.

Following their Coachella debut, the band will take to the stage at Iveagh Gardens in July.

Alongside the Dublin band, Coachella will see a host of huge names in music take to the festival stages.

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine were announced today for the event.

The festival will take place across two weekends, on April 10-12 and 17-19.