Amy Huberman reveals nurse’s random act of kindness for her sick father

The actress' dad has been in hospital for the past two weeks

Amy Huberman has praised healthcare workers on Instagram, as she revealed a nurse’s random act of kindness for her sick father.

The actress’ 81-year-old father Harold, who has Parkinson’s Disease, has been in the hospital for the past two weeks.

Posting a photo of her dad on Instagram today, Amy wrote: “Just spoke to my dad who’s been in hospital for two weeks (non covid related) and one of the nurses got him a sketch pad and pencil so he could draw and it’s undone me.”

“It’s the small things in the big things. What did we do to deserve these angels and heroes?!?”

Amy later edited the post to confirm that her dad is “okay”, and that he should be allowed home on Monday.

“Our healthcare are true legends 💕💕💕💕,” she added.